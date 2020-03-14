70 SHARES Share Tweet

Coronavirus takes Apple’s WWDC 2020 online

Apple has just announced a move to take WWDC 2020 online in light of “the current health situation”.

The World Wide Developers’ Conference, in its 33rd consequtive year, is to proceed in an “entirely new online format”, designed to cater to “consumers, press and developers alike”.

Apple is the latest tech giant to be affected by the onslaught of Covid-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. More than a thousand are suspected to be infected in the US.

Just last week, Facebook’s milestone F8 developers’ conference was cancelled, just after the headline cancellation of Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Not much else is revealed about WWDC 2020 apart from it being scheduled for June, although more details might be revealed in the coming weeks.

Usually, Apple announces new versions of its various operating systems at WWDC: iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and now – iPadOS. Thereafter, participants usually break off for separate sessions targetted at developers.

Much has been rumoured about its upcoming software, including trackpad support for its iPads, sleep tracking for the Apple Watch.