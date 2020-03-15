Recent News
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Apple Shuts Stores Outside China Till March 27th Due To Coronavirus

Ian Ling

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that all physical retail stores outside “Greater China” will be closed until March 27th. On a statement published on the company’s website, Cook wrote that the temporary closures are an “effective way to minimise [the] risk of the virus’s transmission”.

Just yesterday, Apple announced that WWDC 2020 will be held online due to “the current health situation” – referring to Covid-19. The coronavirus had also hit other tech companies and events, leading to the cancellation of key tech events like Mobile World Congress 2020 and Facebook’s F8 developer’s conference.

To help address the threat of Covid-19, Apple has donated more than USD 15 million to US coronavirus response and has committed to matching employee donations 2-to-1.

In spite of the closures, the online Apple Store will remain available for customers to purchase items. Customers can also find authorised repair shops at support.apple.com.

