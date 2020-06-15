101 SHARES Share Tweet

16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Pro gets updates

Just weeks from the first-ever virtual WWDC 2020, Apple has announced a smattering of upgrades and options to its two Mac workflows: the Mac Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Graphics improvements to 16-inch MacBook Pro

Previously available with the top graphics configuration of a Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, the 16-inch MacBook Pro can now be had with the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with 8GB of integrated HBM2 memory.

This bumps graphics performance on the 16-inch MacBook Pro by 75%, and when compared to the previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro, by up to 3.5x. This option will cost almost an additional SGD 1,000, and is targetted at professionals who deal with video editing, 3D models and game design.

Mac Pro gets SSD kit

Tim Cook reveals the new Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Image: Apple

Mac Pro owners will also get to upgrade their internal storage configurations by 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB.