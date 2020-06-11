Adobe Photoshop Camera Review: Free App With Premium Quality

70 SHARES Share Tweet

Adobe Photoshop Camera review

Announced at the end of 2019, Adobe Photoshop Camera is on the verge of making its official, full-fledged debut. A camera-based app that applies filters, effects and animations to your selfies and snapshots, it can easily seem like just another dime-a-dozen camera app for your phone.

However, unlike these other apps, Photoshop Camera purports to be powered by Adobe’s Sensei AI platform. This intelligently applies the filters to your images – be it faces, skies or your Insta-worthy cappuccino.

Image filter options

Even for a beta version, Adobe Photoshop Camera sports a healthy range of effects in its library. From selfies, food to landscapes, users should be able to find something to suit their needs.

Currently, the filters are made up of default options offered by Adobe, along with a handful of contributed options. A total of 22 filters and effects include featured ones from Billie Eilish and other artists.

The Double Exo filter superimposes images on top of a portrait. Image: Adobe

Some of my favourites include the Spectrum, Color Echo and Double Expo for selfies, while Blue Skies, Night Shift and Comic Skies seem to work well to perk up landscape photos.

Is Adobe Photoshop Camera any better than other free apps?

Image filter apps are a dime a dozen, but some of the Photoshop Camera’s main competitors available for free are VSCO, Snapseed, Afterlight, and Polarr.

While the others (for now) offer a much wider range of filters, the main advantage the Photoshop Camera has is that it has AI smarts to help adapt the filter to certain regions of the image.

The Comic Skies filter detects the sky in your images, replacing it with fantastical images of clouds and a moon. Image: Adobe

Filters on the other options generally provide presets on image metrics, though they are highly tuned and can produce beautiful results if you pick the right one or tweak it properly.

However, Adobe Photoshop Camera is a radically different app. By recognising faces, landscapes and objects, it can create decidedly pop art images with Color Echo, Spectrum and Double Expo. In fact, these effects might be commonly created on the full-fledged Photoshop app – only to be performed in second on your mobile phone.

Landscape and photographers also have their work cut out for them with different apps that create dramatic blue skies, star trails.

What else can it do?

After snapping your photo with a filter slapped on, you can then tweak the image’s shadow, highlight, contrast and other parameters. Apart from that, you’ll only have options for 9:16 and 3:4 aspect ratios, and flash controls within Photoshop Camera.

Adobe Photoshop Camera: is it worth the storage space on your phone?

Though it’s simple, Adobe Photoshop Camera has plenty of tricks up its sleeves that justifies its place on your phone.

Especially if you enjoy quirky, vibrant images to share on social platforms, and consider Photoshopping your selfies for an eye-catching edit, the AI smarts on Photoshop Camera cut down hours of tweaks into mere seconds. While it’s great even in beta, improvements down the road will only serve to make it much better.