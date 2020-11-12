109 SHARES Share Tweet

Apple November 2020 “One More Thing” keynote

Apple’s 2020 releases have taken centre stage in a brave, self-isolating new world. That’s not only with their top-notch video keynote events that have found captive audiences, but also with notable leaps in hardware across 2020 iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, iPhone 12 devices, Apple Watch Series 6, and Macs.

This November, Apple’s Mac portfolio looks pretty much the same on the outside, but sport a radical change within, with the all-new Apple-designed M1 SoC.

Image: Apple

While the word on the street is about the boosted performance users can expect form these new chips, here are 5 things you might have missed from Apple’s November 2020 keynote.

1. Compatible with apps designed for Intel, iPad, iPhone

Image: Apple

While iPhone, iPad and even Apple Watch share several overlaps, Apple’s Mac lineup has kept a wider berth not only in size and form factor, but in terms of the system architecture. With the M1 chip freeing this product category from Intel’s restrictions, users will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps through Mac Catalyst.

Existing programs designed for Intel-based chips can be easily converted to Universal Apps for optimal performance on the new M1 Mac devices, or adapted via Rosetta before then.

2. 20h battery, longer than any current laptop

Image: Apple



Boosted battery life claims are a dime a dozen – every product announcement includes them. But with the new MacBook Air boasting a 50% jump in battery performance to 20 hours, it leaves the competition in the dust – the top Windows machines top out at 18 hours.

3. First Macs to support WiFi 6

Image: Apple

Previously, only iPhones and iPads supported WiFi 6, but the new machines are Apple’s first Mac device to unlock faster speeds on this new protocol.

4. Mac mini starts S$200 cheaper with 2X storage

Image: Apple

Those who have been eyeing a Mac desktop machine might have felt their knees go weak with the refresh of the new Mac mini. It comes with the same claims of boosted performance that comes with the M1 chipset, but here in Singapore, the new Mac mini 2020 starts at a whopping $200 cheaper, starting from SGD 979.

It also boasts 2X the starting SSD storage at 256GB, although an upgrade to 512GB costs an eye-watering $300 extra.

5. First 5nm process chip on a PC, Intel only just got to 10nm

Intel might be the dominant PC chipset producer in the world, but progess seems to have tapered off in the R&D department. The company had only just managed to upgrade to 10nm from the 14nm process this year, with 7nm chips in the pipeline, planned for 2022.

Rival AMD already has 7nm chipsets on the market in its top-tier Ryzen line, but Apple beats them to the atomic-scale grail with a 5nm process SoC in a computer form factor. While Intel’s and AMD’s solutions are still full-sized, modular systems, Apple’s super-compact, super-optimised Unified Memory Architecture System-on-Chip squeezes the extra gains of power and efficiency effortlessly.