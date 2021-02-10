133 SHARES Share Tweet

Mobile photography tips

It’s always a great time to snap photographs, but with the hustle and bustle of CNY around the corner, light up your IG feed with snaps to remember this festive time with friends and family. Scott A. Woodward, four-time winner of the iPhone photography awards and “One Of Asia’s Finest Photographers” according to Nikon, shares five mobile photography tips:

1. Rule of thirds

Image: Ian Ling

Instead of framing your subject dead centre in the photograph, shake things up by aligning these points of interests at the intersections of your grid.

For iPhone users, go to Settings > Camera > Grid to enable the 3×3 grid pattern within the native Camera app.

2. Add life to landscapes

Another pro photographer, Edwardkb, showcases how to bring landscapes alive by introducing a pop of life within the frame. That way, your shot will stand out from swaths of boring ol’ landscapes that everyone else is shooting.

3. Golden hour

Photography is the art of capturing light, and golden hour is the best time to score pleasant, flattering and warm tones.

4. Blue hour night mode

Apart from how compact and portable smartphones are, they pack a huge advantage over larger cameras in terms of computational photography. Tap on this by capturing perfectly-lit scenes even in dim conditions like during blue hour.

5. Take risks

To help your shots stand out even more, get experimental when it comes to shooting angles and techniques. With your highly-portable smartphone, capture creative angles and unique perspectives, or even try off-beat manoeuvers like panning shots.

Sign up for Scott A. Woodward’s virtual Today At Apple workshop

Make the most of your CNY long weekend, or even make a date this 14th of February 2021 with a Today at Apple session with Scott A. Woodward. Learn to push your iPhone’s photography capabilities to the max, while getting useful pointers for editing.

Upcoming sessions include a filming workshop with local filmmaker Chai Yee Wei on 20th February 2021 and with Ang Gek Gek on the 27th February 2021.