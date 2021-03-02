3 Emulators to Enjoy Your Mobile Games on PC With

78 SHARES Share Tweet

Mobile gaming is becoming more sophisticated at a rapid pace, especially the mobile RPG genre which has grown exponentially in the last decade. These mobile titles basically have the same level of depth and complexity as their PC counterparts, with various menus to navigate and gameplay systems to engage in. Because of this, some players, particularly those with smaller-sized phones or large hands, are switching to enjoy their favourite mobile games on their PC or Mac, with the comfort of a large monitor coupled with a mouse & keyboard or gamepad setup.



Android Emulators cater to this need extremely well; simply download the emulator of your choice followed by downloading and installing the APK file of your desired mobile game (or any other app for that matter) on the Android Emulator and play with greater ease. Many of the best emulators are not only free to download, but also allow you to customize your keyboard, mouse and gamepad controllers, giving you maximum flexibility to fit your playing preferences. If you are thinking of seeing your favourite mobile game on the big screen, here are a few popular emulators you can choose from:



NOX player



With its sleek, intuitive user interface, NOX player is geared specifically towards gaming apps. This is largely due to the fact that it offers full support for most gamepads and controllers, a feature that not all Android emulators have.



It also comes with the Google Play Store built into its architecture, allowing you to download and install your apps directly. For those of you who like to multitask while auto-fighting or navigating in RPGs like Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, you can use multiple apps within NOX player, like Whatsapp or internet browser, without any loss in performance.





Best of all, NOX player uses less space and system resources than other emulators, like Bluestacks, making it a good option for those with less powerful computers.



https://www.bignox.com/

Bluestacks



A name that is well known among all types of Android emulator users, both for gaming and non-gaming app use. Bluestacks features powerful performance and a tremendous range of features to improve your gaming experience. One great feature is key mapping, which affords you a huge amount of flexibility in adapting mobile controls onto a mouse & keyboard or gamepad setup. This is great for RPGs and FPS games, which have virtual directional pads, as you can map those controls to your keyboard’s WASD keys to perfectly emulate PC game controls.



Bluestacks has beefier system requirements than NOX player, but in return it offers enhanced graphics support and higher frames-per-second performance in your games. If you have a robust computer, Bluestacks might be your best choice. Plus, it’s very friendly with Mac computers, which other emulators struggle with. However, some might be turned off by the presence of ads, which can only be disabled by paying a subscription. In this case, there’s another option to consider.



https://www.bluestacks.com/

LDPlayer



Like the other two emulators mentioned, LDPlayer comes with Google Play Store built into it and offers high-performance Android app emulation with maximum compatibility for your system. A key distinction is that LDPlayer is completely free; there is no paid version, and there are no ads to be found within it. It possesses a range of helpful features similar to BlueStacks, such as customized keymapping, multi-instance to run several apps at once, and high FPS support.



Like NOX player, LDPlayer is very light on your system resources as well. The tradeoff is that it doesn’t offer the high-performance experience of the heavier Bluestacks, but it does offer a wider range of features than NOX. In other words, LDPlayer is a good middle ground emulator for those who want a balance between performance and resource usage. For playing intense and complex mobile RPGs, this might be your best option if you don’t want something as all-encompassing as Bluestacks.



https://www.ldplayer.net/

The Bottom Line



All the emulators above are great options for playing your favorite games, including mobile RPGs, as they let you download and install the apps with minimal effort and afford a good degree of customization for both controls and game performance. If you’ve got a decent PC that meets its system requirements, then Bluestacks is probably your best option because of its peak performance and no-holds-barred range of features. If your PC isn’t quite so tough, then you can weigh whether you favor performance or resource usage more and go with either LDPlayer for performance or NOX Player for resource usage.



And speaking of mobile RPGs, if you’re looking for a great game to put your emulator of choice to the test with, look no further than Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, which just got a huge version 2.0 update on 26 Feb 2021, filled with all-new content and game enhancing features.



It’s based on the Ragnarok Online universe, so whether you’re new to the franchise or are a veteran of the classic game, this continuation of the beloved series is a must-play if you are looking for a deeply engaging RPG experience that lets you experience high-level game content with minimal grinding that plagues most other massive-multiplayer RPGs.



Download it today at:



App Store: https://tinyurl.com/VRZoneROM2LaunchApple

Google Play: https://tinyurl.com/VRZoneROM2LaunchGP

TapTap: https://tinyurl.com/VRZoneROM2LaunchTap

Official Facebook page: facebook.com/PlayRagnarokM.EN/

Official Website: https://sea.ragnaroketernallove.com/en/ro2