iPhone 12 & 12 Pro Max

Delayed a month, but worth the wait. The iPhone 12 family of smartphones have just been released earlier today with a whole spread of new features that make them powerful contenders in the ever-competitive smartphone space.

The lineup current of iPhones in 2020, with prices in USD. Image: Apple

Joining the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 from yesteryear, along with the iPhone SE 2020 launched earlier this year, are four new phones:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Build: modern new frame, Ceramic Shield glass

All four variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices sport the same design language: an edge-to-edge display with a notch carried over from the iPhone X, XS and 11, but slightly stretched enlarged and bordered with a flat frame.

As before, the iPhone 12 Pro devices sport a glossy stainless steel frame, where the iPhone 12 ones sport a satin coloured aluminium material instead.

New on both phones is a new Ceramic Shield glass co-developed with Corning, which increase shatter resistance by 4X by using ceramic crystals to toughen up the surface.

Super Retina Display XDR

The new iPhone 12

Sporting a 2 million: 1 contrast ratio, the new iPhone 12 devices all sport a Super Retina Display XDR.

This means that upgrading to the iPhone 12, you’ll be trading the iPhone 11’s Liquid Retina LCD display at 326ppi for a full-fledged OLED display at 458ppi.

The Super Retina XDR display. Image: Apple

It also means that all four 2020 iPhone 12 devices will support Dolby Vision, part of the end-to-end HDR experience Apple envisions.

5G & A14 Bionic

The new A14 Bionic sports a 5nm process with a 6-core CPU. and 50% faster graphics, increased from 8 to 16 Neural Engine cores 80% better performance, 11 trillion processes, with Machine Learning computations are 70% faster

The A14 Bionic chip. Image: Apple

iPhone 12 & 12 Pro: brighter, smarter cameras

Coming to the iPhone 12 is an upgraded 7-element standard wide camera that boasts a new optical formula that enables 27% better low-light performance.

On the software side of things, there’s now Night Mode and Deep Fusion on all the cameras: including in ultrawide, selfie camera and in portrait mode.

The iPhone 12 Pro. Image: Apple



Low light performance in video has also been improved with Night Mode timelapse when used with a tripod.

The iPhone 12 Pro features the same improvement to the wide camera as the iPhone 12, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 47% larger sensor with an 87% improvement in low-light situations. It also sports a tighter 65mm telephoto lens (compared to 52mm on the iPhone 12 Pro) for tighter crops and larger zoom range.

Apple demonstrating the iPhone used in extreme filming situations. Image: Apple

Both Pro phones will also feature a new LiDAR sensor for better instant AR experiences, but also better low-light autofocus and portrait mode.

The new iPhones also sport a new Sensor Shift optical image stabilisation borrowed from professional cameras. This enables up to 2-second handheld exposures, and super-steady video with up to 5,000 microadjustments per minute.

The specs of the iPhone 12 Pro. Image: Apple

Both phones will also be able to record, preview, view, edit, and share Dolby Vision HDR video without the need for an extensive pro workflow.

MagSafe charging & accessories for iPhone

While iPhones have supported Qi wireless charging for some time now, the iPhone 12 phones will include a unique magnetic attachment system that helps to align the wireless charging coil for better efficiency.

The new components that enable MagSafe. Image: Apple

Called MagSafe, the new tech on the iPhone 12 devices works with new MagSafe accessories to magnetically latch chargers and wallet attachments to the rear of the iPhone. New iPhone cases will also feature a magnetic ring for this purpose. Qi charging will still work as per normal with iPhone.

The magnetic array that enables MagSafe. Image: Apple

Environmental changes

The Apple Watch Series 6 announcement about a month ago was a harbinger of what’s to come: the exclusion of accessories like wall adapters in the name of eco-friendliness.

This time around, the iPhone 12 devices will eschew Lightning EarPods, Lightning to 3.5mm adapters and the wall plug entirely. Instead, your iPhone 12 device will come with a USB-C to Lightning cable that makes it compatible with fast charging bricks should you opt for one.

While this was made in the name of eco-friendliness, Apple drove home their message by demonstrating the slimmer new iPhone packaging that will make shipments more efficient. Rare metals on the new iPhones will also be made from recycled materials, including rare earth metals in the magnets.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini: Singapore pricing and availability

Instead of a single iPhone 11 size and model, the iPhone 12 phones will be available in two sizes: the 6-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.

Both devices will be available in blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone 12 starts from SGD 1,299 and open on Friday, October 16 and will be available from October 23. The iPhone 12 mini starts at SGD 1,149 and can be ordered from Friday, November 6 with availability beginning November 13.

iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max: Singapore pricing and availability

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in four colours: graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue. Base models will have twice the storage at 128GB as compared to last year’s 64GB.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts from SGD 1,649 and open on Friday, October 16 and will be available from October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at SGD 1,799 and can be ordered from Friday, November 6 with availability beginning November 13.