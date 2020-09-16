109 SHARES Share Tweet

Apple iPad Air 2020

Available in October, Apple has announced the 10.9″ iPad Air 2020 at a special Keynote earlier today.

With a form factor similar to the 11″ 2018 iPad Pro, it packs the latest-gen A14 Bionic chips that are expected to be featured on the upcoming iPhone 12 models.

It also comes with most of the features seen on the previous-gen iPad, including Apple Pencil support and Magic Keyboard support.

10.8″ iPad Air 2020 vs 11″ iPad Pro

However, the iPad Air trades FaceID for a thin TouchID sensor on the top right power button allowing for one-touch authentication.

It also has a lower 60Hz refresh rate as compared to the 120Hz ProMotion display of the iPad Pro. The new 2020 iPad Air also has stereo speakers when held in landscape as compared to the quad speakers of the iPad Pro.

Brand new 2020 iPad 8th Gen

They also updated the basic iPad to its 8th Generation, featuring the A12 bionic, which offers a 40% boost in terms of CPU and 2x faster GPU.