Recent News
Thursday, October 8, 2020

Latest News

AppleWearables & Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 6 Review: The Best Smartwatch In 2020, But Don’t Upgrade Without Reading This

Apple Watch Series 6 Review Even sans-iPhone 12, Apple's September 2020 event was still a highly-anticipated one. In addition to the new iPad Air 4 that brings the iPad Pro's edge-to-edg...
Apple

Apple Watch Series 6 (S$599) Sports New Blood Oxygen & Altimeter Sensors, Alongside Watch SE ($416)

Apple Watch Series 6 launch Starting at SGD 599, the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 6 packs additional sensors, a brighter screen and a host of other health- and user-oriented fea...
Apple

2020 iPad Air (S$879) Looks Just Like Previous 11″ Pro, Sports All-new A14 Bionic

Apple iPad Air 2020 Available in October, Apple has announced the 10.9" iPad Air 2020 at a special Keynote earlier today. With a form factor similar to the 11" 2018 iPad Pro, it packs...
Apple

Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands Review: Have a Ball of a Time

Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands Apple's new store at Marina Bay Sands has drawn headlines everywhere with its stark, spherical design. Try hard as you might to find an analogue, you simp...
News

Sony Announces WH-1000XM4: Improved Noise Cancellation and Multipoint Pairing

Sony has just announced the WH-1000XM4, the latest update to its flagship line of noise-cancelling headphones that began with the MDR-1000X in 2016. The WH-1000XM4 replaces the WH-1000XM3, ...

Hot Categories

Compact CamerasDigital CamerasNewsPersonal TechnologyPhotographySony

New Sony ZV-1 Compact 4K Video Camera Packs Hot Shoe & Portrait Mode

Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera launched Renowned for its prowess with video and stills, the Sony RX-100 has been reincarnated with ...

Leica S3 Medium Format DSLR Hits Shelves, Costs Nearly S$30,000

Fujifilm’s X-T4 Packs IBIS, Flip-out Display and Ultra-fast Shutter

Leica’s $10,000 Black-And-White-only Camera Was So Popular They Built A Third Version

Nikon Launches D780: F-Mount DSLR With Z-Series Mirrorless Benefits

Reviews